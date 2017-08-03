inkospor® - Premium Sports Nutrition Supplement Provider Launches in the UK

MANCHESTER, England, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Premium sport supplement provider, inkospor®, is excited to launch its well established, high quality portfolio of sports and lifestyle nutrition products to the UK.

The German-engineered range offers delicious, high quality protein powders, bars and vials, to help consumers achieve their fitness goals. From traditional best-selling vanilla, chocolate and strawberry to unique pistachio, morello cherry and espresso macchiato, inkospor® products come in a wide variety of tantalising flavours.

Whether you are an outdoors fitness fanatic, a social gym goer, an energetic retiree, a personal trainer or are just interested in taking your fitness to the next level, there's an inkospor® product to motivate you to be 'You and Improved' whatever your age, shape or goal.

inkospor® offers an Active and X-TREME range - the Active range offers high quality lifestyle supplements to aid body toning, shaping and weight loss while the X-TREME range includes muscle building, sculpting and toning supplements. Both ranges are ideal for active adults who are keen to get their all-essential protein intake, which is vital to help build, tone and maintain muscle so your body is at its healthiest.

inkospor® products have a significantly high chemical score - an internationally-recognised standard in determining protein quality - and clearly display their amino acid profile meaning our customers can be confident they are receiving great quality products, helping them achieve their protein needs in an easy, efficient way.



Commenting on the UK launch, Matthias Gerike, Senior Vice President Marketing and Sales, says:

"With 35 years in the industry, inkospor® is a trusted market leader in German gyms, selling over 50 million shakes in premium gyms each year and we are really excited about bringing our successful products to the UK.

"We are on a mission to drive the nation to make the most out of their fitness regime, fuelled by protein products of the highest quality.

"It's well documented just how essential protein is to your health, especially as we get older as we naturally lose muscle mass and strength due to a reduced response to protein intake. Approximately 75% of our dry body mass consists of protein; muscles, blood, hair and inner organs - so we need to make sure we are getting enough of this vital component, so that our bodies can be at their best.

"With busy lives and jobs, it can be hard to consume the amount of protein we need through food alone, so our high-quality protein supplements can deliver your daily dose in an easy, efficient way - if you add exercise into the mix you will be unstoppable.

"It's really important to remember that protein intake isn't just about quantity though; it's about quality, and our customers can be confident they are getting top quality products with our premium, award-winning product portfolio.

"We can't wait for UK customers to feel the benefits of our range - whatever their fitness levels, age or goals, we have products that will benefit everyone."

All inkospor® supplements are manufactured under stringent quality control safeguards in Germany.

For more information, please visit http://www.inkospor.co.uk

Notes to editors

inkospor® was founded near Nuremburg in Germany in 1982, and is now located in nearby Roth.

inkospor® has 35 years' experience in premium sports nutrition across several European markets.

inkospor® is a subsidiary of the German healthcare company Nutrichem diät+pharma GmbH, and develops premium sports nutrition products to the same high quality standards as their healthcare products.