BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss stocks nudged higher Thursday, extending weekly gains. The SMI Index rose 13.93 points, or 0.15 percent, to 9,136.61, hitting a yearly peak.



Gainers were led by Sika and Richemont as cyclicals performed well. Lonza and Novartis were among the notable laggards.



GAM Holding reported a 39 percent year-on-year rise in first-half net profit.



