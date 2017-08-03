IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Analysis 2017 - 12 Drug Candidates in Different Stages of Development

DUBLIN, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Analysis, 2017 - Clinical Trials & Results, Patent, Designation, Collaboration, and Other Developments

Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy, also known as IgA nephropathy (IgAN) or Berger's disease, is a kidney disorder that arises when IgA builds up in the kidneys, resulting in inflammation which causes damage to kidney tissues. IgA is an immunoglobulin A antibody produced by immune system for body protection from foreign substances such as viruses or bacteria. Production of IgA deposits damages the glomeruli and this results in blood and protein in urine. This progresses over time and eventually results in end stage renal disease (ESRD).



IgA nephropathy is a silent disease in its early stages with no symptoms. But the most common symptoms that are usually observed are proteinuria, leakage of protein in urine and hematuria, leakage of blood in urine. These symptoms can be observed by naked eyes as the urine color changes in both the conditions. The other signs and symptoms include high blood pressure, dry skin, feeling tired, nausea, little urination, weight loss, appetite loss and sleeping problems.



IgA nephropathy does not have a specific treatment, since when the kidneys get damaged they cannot be repaired. So the only treatment available is to prevent or delay ESRD. The process of kidney damage can be slowed down by the use of fish oil supplements, immunosuppressive drugs, corticosteroids angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) and angiotensin-converting-enzyme (ACE) inhibitors.



As of March 2017, the IgA nephropathy pipeline comprises of approximately 12 drug candidates in different stages of development.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Background



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Pipeline Outlook



5. Iga Nephropathy Pipeline Analysis By Phase (2017)



6 Competitive Landscape



7 Company Profiles



8 Appendix



