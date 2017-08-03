Global Release Liners Market to Reach $93 Billion by 2022 - Growth in the Packaging & Labeling Industries has Led to an Increase in the Demand for Release Liners

DUBLIN, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Release Liners Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global release liners market is projected to reach USD 93.02 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2022. Release liners are used on a sticky surface to prevent premature adhering. These liners are coated with a release agent on one or both sides which prevent them from bonding with the material. Release liners are used in labels, pressure-sensitive tapes, hygiene, medical, graphics and industrial application segments. This growth of these applications drives the release liners market, globally.

In 2016, the labels application segment accounted for the largest share of the global release liners market and is expected to continue to lead during the forecast period. Release liners are used in the labels industry as a carrier of the label laminate during printing and converting.

Based on substrate type, the films segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Films release liners that exhibit superior properties over other substrate types, including superior caliper control and is suitable for high speed dispensing applications. Film release liners provide high subsequent adhesive rate and stable release performance. These properties are expected to drive this segment during the forecast period.

Growth in the packaging and labeling industries has led to an increase in the demand for release liners. In 2016, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global release liners market. China is estimated to account for the largest share of the Asia Pacific release liners market in 2017, whereas, this market in India is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Due to the growing concern over the waste produced by the release liners, manufacturers are adopting the liner less technology to manufacture labels and tapes. This technology eliminates the waste and reduces the cost associated with label manufacturing. This can act as a restraint to the growth of the market.

Companies Mentioned



Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Eastman Chemical Company

Gascogne

Lintec Corporation

Loparex

Mondi Group

Polyplex Corporation Ltd.

Sappi Limited

The 3M Company

UPM

Others...



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Release Liners Market, By Material



7 Release Liners Market, By Substrate



8 Release Liners Market, By Labeling Technology



9 Release Liners Market, By Application



10 Release Liners Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/73ghlg/release_liners

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716