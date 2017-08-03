Global Food Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2022 - Driven by Technological Advancements in Automation & Stringent International Food Safety Regulations

DUBLIN, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Food Automation Market by Type, Function, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The food automation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% from 2017, to reach a projected value of USD 12.26 Billion by 2022. The growth of this market can be attributed to the inclination of consumers towards processed and ready to eat foods, technological advancements in automation and stringent international food safety regulations.

The motors & generators segment, on the basis of various types, accounted for the largest market share in 2016. The motors & generators segment is mainly driven by their multi-functional nature. The increasing significance of motors in motion control applications involving high-pressure wash-down and high torque applications with precise motion control has greatly enhanced their functionality. Smooth and efficient functioning of systems is promoted by using generators in the food industry. It is also coupled with the increasing awareness about the efficient energy management benefits of generators. The discrete controllers & visualization segment, on the basis of type, accounted for the second highest market share in 2016 owing to its comprehensive nature to offer integrated and flexible production options to manufacturers.

Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and can be attributed due to the processed food market in Western Europe, which is well-established owing to which it is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, developing regions, such as Eastern Europe, are expected to witness significant growth in the processed food & beverage market, which positively impacts the equipment sector and boosts the market growth. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region from 2017 to 2022 due to its large market base for the food & beverage industry; the improved standard of living due to the rise in income levels, and growing number of manufacturers in the region. The food & beverage market in the Asia-Pacific region is currently undergoing a transformation in response to rapid urbanization, diet diversification, and the liberalization of foreign direct investment in the food sector.

Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd ( Switzerland )

) Ametek Inc. (U.S.)

Copa-Data GmbH ( Austria )

) Eaton Corporation PLC ( Ireland )

) Elwood Corporation (U.S.)

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

Festo AG & Co. Kg ( Germany )

) Fortive Corporation (U.S.)

Frontmatec ( Denmark )

) GEA Group ( Germany )

) Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. ( China )

) Horner APG LLC. (Hs Motion Group) (U.S.)

Keb Automation Kg ( Germany )

) Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ( Japan )

) (10+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Food Automation Market, By Type



7 Food Automation Market, By Function

8 Food Automation Market, By Application



9 Food Automation Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2mlgnf/food_automation

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716