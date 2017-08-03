Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market to Reach $294.2 Million by 2022: Driven by the Increasing Research Activities in the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Sectors

DUBLIN, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market by Type, Application, and End User - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global stable isotope labeling market is expected to reach USD 294.2 Million by 2022 from USD 254.6 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.94%. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, growing proteomics research, and rising cancer prevalence. However, the high cost of these compounds may hinder the growth of the market to a certain extent.

The report analyzes the market on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into Carbon-13, Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Nitrogen-15, and other isotopes. The Deuterium (H-2) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017, owing to its increased use in various research processes. By application, the market is segmented into research, clinical diagnostics, industrial, and other applications. The research segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. Based on end user, the stable isotope labeling market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes, hospitals & diagnostic centers, and others. In 2017, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to account for the largest share of the market and are also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2017, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. Factors such as the growing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, isotope production and distribution program fund, and the presence of a large nuclear industry in the U.S.; the growing Canadian pharmaceutical industry and rising adoption of PET imaging in Canada are supporting the growth of the North American stable isotope labelling market. This region is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned



13 C Molecular

3M

Alsachim

Biochemicals Inc.

C D N Isotopes Inc.

Cambridge Isotopes Laboratories Inc.

Centre of Molecular Research

Isoflex

Isosciences LLC.

JSC Atomenergoprom

JSC Isotope

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Marshall Isotopes Ltd.

Medical Isotopes Inc.

Merck KGaA

(10+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Global Stable Isotope-Labeled Compounds Market, By Type



7 Stable Isotope-Labeled Compounds Market, By Application



8 Stable Isotope-Labeled Compounds Market, By End User



9 Stable Isotope-Labeled Compounds Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



