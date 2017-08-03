Ulcerative Colitis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2017: Approximately 89 Drug Candidates in Different Stages of Development

DUBLIN, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Ulcerative Colitis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory disease, which basically affects colonic mucosa. The main identified symptoms of the disease are bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fatigue. Some of the other symptoms include, fever, vomiting, anorexia, abdominal distension and bloating. The leading cause of ulcerative colitis is the imbalance in regulation of gastrointestinal immune system. According to the International Society for Pharmacoeconomic and Outcomes Research journal named as value in health, the prevalence of ulcerative colitis has increased from 243 to 263 per 100,000 people each year in the U.S. Ulcerative colitis usually affects the upper layer of all parts of intestine mostly in colon and rectum. The main causes of the disease are genetic susceptibility and environmental factors such as, microbiological, smoking, immunological and psychological factors.



The treatment of ulcerative colitis includes tumor necrosis factor inhibitors, such as adalimumab, golimumab and infliximab which were approved for treatment of moderate to severe form of ulcerative colitis in patients who has failed to respond to the other conventional therapies such as, corticosteroids, mesalazine and 5-Aminosalicylic acid. The 5-Aminosalicylic acid is currently used as the first line of therapy for ulcerative colitis and the number of reported cases of relapse of disease or refractory cases are very low.



As of April 2017, the ulcerative colitis pipeline comprised of approximately 89 drug candidates in different stages of development.



