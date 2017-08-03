

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower for a second day as traders locked ahead to the Labor Department's July jobs report.



Gold futures slipped $4 to $1274 an ounce, easing from Tuesday's 8-week high.



In economic news, new orders for U.S. manufactured goods saw a substantial increase in the month of June, the Commerce Department revealed in a report on Thursday.



The Commerce Department said factory orders jumped by 3.0 percent in June after dipping by a revised 0.3 percent in May.



Activity in the U.S. service sector grew at a notably slower rate in the month of July, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Thursday.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index dropped to 53.9 in July from 57.4 in June, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 57.0.



