According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global SCADA market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global SCADA Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global SCADA market is growing at a relatively higher rate owing to the growth in economies such as India, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Turkey, South Africa, Brazil, and Mexico. As the scope for growth in established manufacturing hubs in these economies is higher, the demand for automation across industries in these countries is also growing rapidly, resulting in the demand for SCADA systems.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global SCADA market into eight major segments by end user. They are:

Oil and gas

Power industry

Water and waste water treatment

Chemicals and petrochemicals

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Electrical and electronics industry

Others

The top three segments based on end-user for the global SCADA market are discussed below:

Global SCADA market in the oil and gas industry

The oil and gas industry is a major source of income in EMEA, and the market for SCADA is expected to grow at a faster rate because of the increasing complexities of production and distribution. The oil and gas industry contributed a major share of close to 26% to the global SCADA market in terms of revenue in 2016. It is expected that there will be a huge investment of more than USD 360 billion during the forecast period to streamline processes in oil and gas industry.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead automation research analyst from Technavio, "These systems play a crucial role in the communication between remotely located units. The emergence of open architecture and control architecture, which is moving from a centralized to distributed model, is the major trend propelling the growth of this market. Offshore explorations in the US, China, India, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia are driving the demand for the market in the Americas and APAC."

Global SCADA market in the power industry

The power industry is the second major contributor to the global SCADA market, occupied a share of almost 15% in 2016. The US is a major contributor in terms of revenue with respect to another geographical region. SCADA system is used in power plants for transmission and distribution systems to collect, store, and analyze the data from both national and regional networks.

"The smart grid technology in the power industry is a major trend, which is widening the scope of implementation of SCADA in countries such as India and Brazil to meet their high demand. The existence of a gap between demand and supply in these countries is forcing the industry to optimize the process," says Raghav

Global SCADA market in the water and wastewater treatment industry

The water and wastewater treatment industry is the third major contributor to the global SCADA market. It is one of the emerging markets because of the demand it has generated in APAC, which is a direct effect of the increase in pollution in this region. The function of SCADA system is to regulate the water distribution system, lift stations and pumps, and water treatment plants by providing overall data and facilitating the overall system visibility.

SCADA is being used for upgradation of existing plants in the water and wastewater treatment industry in developed countries such as the US. Most of the governments in developed nations are replacing their old water infrastructure, thereby, boosting the market growth for SCADA systems.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

ABB

Emerson Electric

Honeywell International

Schneider Electric

Siemens

