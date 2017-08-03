

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar gained on the sterling but continued to lose ground versus other majors Thursday, stung by mixed economic data.



New orders for U.S. manufactured goods saw a substantial increase in the month of June, the Commerce Department revealed in a report on Thursday.



The Commerce Department said factory orders jumped by 3.0 percent in June after dipping by a revised 0.3 percent in May.



Activity in the U.S. service sector grew at a notably slower rate in the month of July, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Thursday.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index dropped to 53.9 in July from 57.4 in June, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 57.0.



The dollar slipped to $1.1875 versus the euro, staying near 2-year lows, but improved to $1.31 versus the sterling.



The Bank of England retained its interest rate at a record low in a split vote and trimmed the growth outlook, as it expects the Brexit uncertainty to hurt economic activity in coming months. The bank also hinted that the key rate could be raised next year.



The Monetary Policy Committee, headed by Governor Mark Carney, voted 6-2 to hold the interest rate at a historic low of 0.25 percent.



