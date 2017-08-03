Critical Infrastructure Protection Market to Reach $153 Billion by 2022 - Segmented by Security Technologies, Services, Vertical & Region

DUBLIN, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Critical Infrastructure Protection Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Critical Infrastructure Protection market size is expected to grow from USD 110.41 Billion in 2017 to USD 153.16 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period. The major growth drivers of the CIP market include the rise in security breaches and cyber-attacks, stringent government regulations and increasing adoption of best practices, and high investment in smart grid technologies.



The Critical Infrastructure Protection market is segmented by security technologies, services, vertical, and region. The security technologies component is estimated to have the largest market size in 2017, due to the need for perimeter security, video surveillance, access control, and identity management technologies. Access control methodologies, such as smart card, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards, and biometrics, are needed for authenticating personnel and restricting intruders. Biometric systems based on single factor authentication, such as face recognition, fingerprint recognition, and iris recognition, and multifactor authentication methodologies are also witnessing increased adoption for border and control surveillance Moreover, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. An increasing demand from large enterprises and SMEs from diverse industry verticals to safeguard their premises from physical threats and cyber system environment from advanced threats, such as malware, ransomware, and advanced persistent threats has led to the growth of the CIP market.



The network security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advancement in mobile computing, cloud computing, and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend has proliferated the threat level on the critical infrastructure network. However, the physical security segment holds the largest share in the Critical Infrastructure Protection market in 2017, on account of the increased instances of physical attacks from radical terrorist organizations and criminal groups, which disturb the business operations of the various industry verticals.



The consulting services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, while the professional services segment is expected to hold the largest market size in 2017. The consulting service providing companies are helping clients in designing and implementing CIP programs, developing capital investment strategies, assessing and monitoring infrastructures, and meeting compliances and standards. In addition, the maintenance and support services segment holds a major share of the CIP services market in 2017.



Companies Mentioned



Airbus Group SE

Bae Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Hexagon AB

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MotoRoLA Solutions, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Optasense

Raytheon Company

Teltronic S.A.

Thales Group



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Analysis, By Component



7 Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Analysis, By Vertical



8 Geographic Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f9q4rr/critical

