Technavio analysts forecast the global virtualized and nonvirtualized physical servers marketto grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global virtualized and nonvirtualized physical serversmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market witnessed several innovations over the past decade. Advanced technologies, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and the IoT lead to complexity in the data center environment. The global investment in server infrastructure is higher compared with the infrastructure in data centers. Also, the power consumption by servers is increasing the operating expenditure (OPEX) of the facilities.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global virtualized and nonvirtualized physical servers market:

Increase in number of business operations

Rising demand for hyper-converged solutions

High demand for automated services

Increase in number of business operations

A substantial number of organizations adopt cloud-based services and big data analytics. Also, digitalization has increased the number of business operations on servers with cross-platform support. Processor manufacturers, such as Intel, focus on increasing the efficiency of servers in a distributed computing environment. Enterprises focus on improving the efficiency of servers that are considered the underlying data center infrastructure.

Amrita Choudhury, an industry expert in enterprise application research from Technavio, says, "Cloud service providers and colocation providers will help a majority of the enterprises in increasing their data center footprint. For instance, Google will focus on Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Singapore, the UK, Finland, and the US to increase its cloud platform revenue in 2017."

Rising demand for hyper-converged solutions

Hyper-converged infrastructure solution is a software-defined program that is a combination of storage, computing, and virtual computing technologies in a single physical unit X-86-based server. Organizations can run all the applications in a virtualized environment using a single system.

"The hyper-converged infrastructure solutions are still in the nascent stages. Large and medium-sized organizations plan to invest in hyper-converged infrastructure based storage solutions. Numerous vendors enter the market with innovative product offerings," adds Amrita

High demand for automated services

Automation in IT operations streamlines business processes and delivers faster services for customers that require IT infrastructure solutions. Several firms use the manual method to meet client requests for storage and networking solutions. The growing demand for implementing orchestration and automation in the networking domain accelerates business agility in organizations.

Technological advances in the manufacturing sector will revolutionize virtualized servers for industrial automation. Programmable networking infrastructure in industrial automation and software-defined technology can transform the entire networking infrastructure.

Top vendors:

Cisco Systems

Dell

HPE

IBM

Lenovo

VMWare

