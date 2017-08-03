Global Threat Intelligence Market to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2022 - Analysis By Solution, Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size & Vertical

DUBLIN, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Threat Intelligence Market by Solution (SIEM, Log Management, IAM, SVM, Risk Management, Incident Forensics), Service (Managed, Professional), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The threat intelligence market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.83 billion in 2017 to USD 8.94 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.4%.

The rise in the number of sophisticated threats and growing government regulations on data security are the main drivers of the market. The market is segmented by solution, service, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. The threat intelligence market by solution includes Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Advanced Threat Monitoring (ATM) capabilities, Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM), risk management, Identity and Access Management (IAM), and incident forensics.

The SIEM segment in the threat intelligence solution market is expected to have the largest market in terms of size, during the forecast period. The market for services segment is growing as the individuals, SMEs, and large enterprises are concerned about the secured access to their networking devices. The managed services segment is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the threat intelligence market during the forecast period. The rise in large-scale networks and the increase in the customer base from the SME community are the growing factors of managed services.



SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing incidences of cyber-attacks on these enterprises as well as to deploy advanced security solutions. SMEs are small in terms of their size but cater to a large number of customers globally. Robust and comprehensive security solutions are not implemented in SMEs, due to financial constraints in these organizations. However, the large enterprises segment accounts for the largest share of the threat intelligence market in 2017.



Threat intelligence solutions and services have been deployed across various industry verticals, including Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); government; education; energy and utilities; healthcare; IT and telecom; manufacturing; retail, and others. The BFSI vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the government vertical is estimated to have the largest market size in 2017.

Companies Mentioned



Apvera

Blueliv

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Farsight Security, Inc.

Fireeye, Inc.

Group-IB

International Business Machines Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Logrhythm, Inc.

Lookingglass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

McAfee LLC

Opendns

Optiv Security, Inc.

Riskiq

Spamhaus Technology Ltd

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro, Inc.

Virustotal

Webroot Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Threat Intelligence Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Threat Intelligence Market Analysis, By Solution



7 Threat Intelligence Market Analysis, By Service



8 Threat Intelligence Market Analysis, By Deployment Mode



9 Threat Intelligence Market Analysis, By Organization Size



10 Threat Intelligence Market Analysis, By Vertical



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wmk3zl/threat

