WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply early in the session, shares of Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory is currently down by 5.1 percent.



The sell-off by Cheesecake Factory comes after the restaurant chain reported better than expected second quarter earnings but provided disappointing guidance for the current quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX