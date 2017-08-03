

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures edged lower Thursday, having failed to hold the $50 a barrel mark after jumping to 8-week highs.



Yesterday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported record gasoline demand of 9.84 million barrels per day (bpd) for last week.



Also, commercial crude inventories of 1.5 million barrels fell to 481.9 million barrels.



Despite the bearish report, WTI light sweet crude oil futures settled down 1.1% at $49.03/bbl.



In economic news, activity in the U.S. service sector grew at a notably slower rate in the month of July, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Thursday.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index dropped to 53.9 in July from 57.4 in June, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 57.0.



