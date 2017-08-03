Technavio market research analysts forecast the baby car seat market in Turkey to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005755/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the baby car seat market in Turkey from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the baby car seat market in Turkey for 2017-2021. The report also lists rear-facing baby car seat, forward-facing baby car seat, and booster car seat as the three main product segments. Among these, the rear-facing baby car seat segment accounted for the largest share of the baby car seat market in Turkey in 2016.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the baby car seat market in Turkey:

High child population in Turkey

Developing economy in the country

Regulations enforcing the use of baby car seats

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

High child population in Turkey

The baby car seat market in Turkey is highly dependent on the child population in the country. As there are strict laws in Turkey enforcing the use of baby car seats, the market growth in the country is directly related to the child population in the country. In Turkey, around 30% of the total population is under 17 years of age. Thus, Turkey also has the largest youth population compared to other countries in EMEA region.

"On an average, more than one million babies are born each year in the country. Turkey is also one of the leading countries in terms of population growth rate. These parameters will have a positive impact on the growth of the baby car seat market. As parents give importance to the safety of their child during travel, they use different types of car seats based on the age, weight, and height of the child, leading to investment in different sizes of car seats as the child grows," says Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio.

Developing economy in the country

Turkey is considered as one of the fastest-growing economies. This makes Turkey an emerging market for baby car seats. On an average, parents spend around USD 700 per year on children up to the age of two.

Children Baby Maternity Expo (CBME) is held annually in Turkey. It is one of the largest platforms in the country to identify new business opportunities, partnerships, and deals that contribute to the economic growth of the country. It attracts new players to the market, with around 15,200 trade visitors from around 90 countries in 2016. In terms of the product categories in CBME, 8% of the trade visitors focused on baby safety products. Some of the global brands exhibited in CBME were Britax, Chicco, Maxi-Cosi, and RECARO.

Regulations enforcing the use of baby car seats

A significantly large number of people are killed in road traffic accidents in Turkey every year. One of the major causes of child death in the country is road accidents. The Turkish Road Safety Action Plan was developed with the combined effort of the Turkish National Police and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to reduce accidents and injuries.

According to the law babies under the age of one year and weighing below 20 lbs. must be seated in a rear-facing baby car seat while traveling. Children under four years of age and weighing between 20 lbs. and 40 lbs. must be seated in a forward-facing baby car seat in the back seat of the car.

"Baby car seats can protect babies and reduce injuries in case of a crash. Baby car seats have been mandatory in Turkey since 2010. These baby car seats must be used in private cars, taxis, rental cars, and public buses. These regulations augur well for the growth of the market," says Manu

Browse Related Reports:

Global Commercial Food Scales Market 2017-2021

Global Commercial Dishwasher Market 2017-2021

Global Commercial Soft-Serve Machines Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005755/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com