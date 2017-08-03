UPCOMING DEADLINE: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Weibo Corporation and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired Weibo shares from April 27, 2017 through June 22, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the August 28, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Weibo made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company lacked a required internet audio/video program transmission license; that Weibo was posting some commentary programs with content in violation of Chinese government regulations on its site; and that as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On June 22, 2017, Weibo announced that it received a notice from regulators in China that certain companies will have video and audio services suspended for lacking an internet audio/video program transmission license and for posting commentary that violates government regulations. When this information was announced, Weibo's stock price declined materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

