Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2017) - Jaxon Minerals Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: 0U3) ("Jaxon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received Conditional Approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for its non-brokered private placement previously announced on July 25, 2017 (the "Private Placement). The Conditional Approval is for the issuance of 1,993,332 Units at a price of $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds upon final approval of $598,000. The Company will announce Final Approval if and when received with customary disclosure of hold periods and finders fees.

As announced, the non-brokered private placement consists of the Company issuing up to 2 million units at a price of $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $600,000. Each unit will comprise one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole share purchase warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a revised $0.38 per share with an expiry date of two years from the closing of the private placement.

The private placement remains subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

