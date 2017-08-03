Technavio market research analysts forecast the global baby hygiene products marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005753/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global baby hygiene products market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global baby hygiene products marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists baby diapers and diaper creams, baby wipes, baby powders, baby soaps, baby shampoos and conditioners, baby lotions, and baby fragrances and perfumes as the seven major segments product segments. The baby diapers and diaper creams accounted for the largest share of around 74% in 2016.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global baby hygiene products market:

Competitive pricing of diapers

Innovations and product line extension

Increase in awareness of baby hygiene

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Competitive pricing of diapers

The awareness of baby hygiene is increasing through advertising and promotions from manufacturers of baby hygiene products. In addition, the rise in disposable income and spread of online shopping is promoting the growth of the market. Parents purchase diapers in bulk because of services like free delivery, competitive shopping prices, and convenience provided through online shopping.

Manufacturers are focusing on the thinness of diapers that give more comfort to the baby. As it is easy to manufacture thin diapers, many manufacturers are entering the market with low prices. The thinness of the diapers also helps lower the merchandise cost, which enables vendors to compete globally with other players in the market. For instance, Wipro Baby Soft has launched a new variant of soft diapers where the cost of each diaper is less than that of other manufacturers such as Kimberly-Clark and Unicharm.

Innovations and product line extension

Parents look for products that are environment-friendly and easy to use. Hence, manufacturers are focusing on new baby products that are user-friendly, safe, and durable in nature. They are introducing different categories of baby hygiene products by extending their baby care product lines. For instance, Unicharm has captured the market in Japan with only two brands of diapers: Moony and Mamy Poko. Unicharm serves babies of different sizes with a wide variety of products.

"Stores that earlier carried only limited baby products now have baby care centers and various product lines. For instance, Pigeon, which is a baby care company, offers breastfeeding bottles, accessories related to baby, and other healthcare products for babies. The innovation in products helps in introducing premium products in the market, which are in high demand due to the rise in disposable income of people," says Tamal Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for toys and baby products research.

Increase in awareness of baby hygiene

The awareness of baby hygiene is increasing with social media and other promotional activities. Manufacturers such as P&G, Johnson Johnson Services, Unicharm, Domtar, and Kimberly-Clark are spending more on advertising their baby hygiene products to increase the awareness of baby hygiene. Due to the rapid urbanization, parents are more concerned than ever before about baby hygiene and are ready to pay premium prices for these products if they are of good quality.

"With the rise in dual-income households, the number of working mothers, who are well educated and highly aware of baby hygiene, is increasing. This has increased the spending on such products. Working mothers are ready to pay high prices for organic and environment-friendly products offered by vendors such as Seventh Generation, which makes its products from plant-based materials," says Tamal.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Online Baby Products Retailing Market 2017-2021

Global Online Toys and Games Retailing Market 2017-2021

Baby Stroller and Pram Market in the US 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005753/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com