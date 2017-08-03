Global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market to Reach USD 4.19 Billion by 2022 - Driven by the Development of New Therapies to Treat Bladder Overactivity

DUBLIN, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Overactive Bladder Treatment Market by Pharmacotherapy and Disease Type - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global overactive bladder treatment market is projected to reach USD 4.19 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.63 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.9%. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing geriatric population and consequently rising prevalence of bladder overactivity, aggressive marketing strategies by pharma companies, and the development of new therapies to treat bladder overactivity. However, the undesired systemic effects caused by anticholinergics may hinder the growth of the market to a certain extent.



Therapy approvals are regulated by various regional regulatory authorities. The changing regulatory scenario favoring overactive bladder treatments in a number of countries, such as the U.K. and Japan, will offer significant growth opportunities for market players. For example, the U.K.'s National Institutes for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) reimburses the BOTOX therapy. In 2007, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) launched an action plan to promote the safe use of generics.



The report analyzes the overactive bladder treatment market by pharmacotherapy, disease type, and region. On the basis of pharmacotherapy, the anticholinergics segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, being the first line of medical treatment on bladder overactivity. Based on disease type, the idiopathic overactive bladder treatment segment accounted for the largest share in 2016. The high share of this segment can be attributed to its high prevalence; women are more susceptible to the condition owing to bladder muscle weakness post pregnancy and menopause.



Geographically, the global overactive bladder treatment market is segmented into the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, the U.S. dominated the market and this is primarily attributed to its well-established healthcare industry with favorable reimbursement of overactive bladder treatment, growing prevalence of the disease with rising age, and the presence of major players. The Rest of Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of bladder overactivity, increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness on overactive bladder.

Companies Mentioned



Allergan, PLC.

Apotex Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Cogentix Medical, Inc.

Endo International PLC

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview



5 Global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market, By Pharmacotherapy



6 Global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market, By Disease



7 Global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market, By Region



8 Marketed Products



9 Pipeline Products



10 Drug Profiles



11 Company Profiles



