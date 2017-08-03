WILMINGTON, DE -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), a provider of machine-to-machine, Internet of Things (IoT) remote monitoring and control systems and services, will host a conference call to review its second quarter 2017 financial results, business progress and outlook on Monday, August 14, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Results will be issued after the market close on the same day.

Participating on the call will be Jan Loeb, President and CEO, Michael Barth, CFO and Walter Czarnicki, President and CEO of OmniMetrix.

Conference Call Details:

Date/Time: Monday, August 14th at 4:30 pm ET

Dial-in Number: 844-834-0644 or 412-317-5190 International

Online Replay/Transcript: Audio file and call transcript will be posted to the Investor section of Acorn's website when available.

About Acorn Energy, Inc. (www.acornenergy.com)

Acorn Energy, Inc. is a holding company with investments in two portfolio companies:

OmniMetrix™, Inc. (www.omnimetrix.net) - is a leader and pioneer in machine-to-machine (M2M) wireless remote monitoring and control for stand-by generators, pipelines, cell towers, medical facilities, data centers, public transportation systems, and other critical equipment, including at federal, state and municipal government facilities. OmniMetrix is a proven solution for making critical systems more reliable, with over 19 years of experience and thousands of monitored assets. Acorn has an 80% equity stake in OmniMetrix and consolidates its assets and results of operations.

DSIT Solutions Ltd. (www.dsit.co.il) - develops and produces sonar applications for defense, HLS, energy and commercial markets. DSIT employs a world-class multi-disciplinary professional team skilled in the latest sonar and real-time technologies. Products include: The Shield family of Diver Detection Sonars, Anti-Submarine Warfare and Hull Mounted Sonar systems, Portable Acoustic Ranges, Underwater Acoustic Signal Analysis applications and sonar simulators and trainers. Acorn has a 41.2% equity stake in DSIT that it accounts for under the equity method.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that Acorn will be successful in growing its business; reaching profitability; or maximizing the value of its operating companies and other assets. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties, which may affect Acorn Energy's business, including the businesses of its subsidiaries is included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

