WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telecom stocks are seeing substantial weakness in late-day trading on Thursday, with the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index plunging by 3.6 percent. The index is pulling back off its best closing level in nearly two months.



Broadband provider Windstream Holdings (WIN) is posting a particularly steep loss after eliminating is quarterly dividend.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX