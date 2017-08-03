YONKERS, NY--(Marketwired - August 03, 2017) - ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein and antibody therapeutics for life-threatening, drug-resistant infectious diseases, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 9,718,875, which is assigned to ContraFect and expires on March 14, 2034. This patent includes claims related to the Company's proprietary technology for the treatment of influenza through the intranasal or inhaled delivery of neutralizing antibodies, and covers the novel methodology used with ContraFect's influenza therapy, CF-404, currently in a pre-IND stage of development.

"Our influenza candidate, CF-404, uses inhaled delivery of antibodies to target the influenza virus and has shown significant efficacy in animal models using lower doses of antibodies than intravenous delivery. Direct delivery to the respiratory tract helps solve a key challenge in using antibodies to treat influenza by allowing the use of much lower doses than would be required if delivered intravenously," said Steven C. Gilman, Ph.D., ContraFect's Chairman and CEO.

About ContraFect:

ContraFect is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for life-threatening, drug-resistant infectious diseases, particularly those treated in hospital settings. An estimated 700,000 deaths worldwide each year are attributed to antimicrobial-resistant infections. We intend to address life threatening infections using our therapeutic product candidates from our lysin and monoclonal antibody platforms to target conserved regions of either bacteria or viruses (regions that are not prone to mutation). ContraFect's initial product candidates include new agents to treat antibiotic-resistant infections such as MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staph aureus) and influenza. ContraFect is also conducting research focused on the discovery of lysins to target Gram-negative bacteria.

About CF-404:

CF-404 is a therapeutic cocktail composed of three fully human monoclonal antibodies targeted against the influenza virus. The cocktail consists of two antibodies targeting influenza A strains, and one antibody targeting influenza B strains, providing coverage for all human seasonal strains and most pandemic strains of influenza. These antibodies target a highly conserved region of the influenza hemagglutinin stem reducing the potential for resistance formation. This design of CF-404 allows for treatment without strain-specific diagnosis, redesign or annual reformulation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and our officers and representatives may make from time to time, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential," "promise" or similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding our ability to discover and develop protein and antibody therapeutics for life-threatening, drug-resistant infectious diseases, our ability to address life threatening infections using our therapeutic product candidates from our lysin and monoclonal antibody platforms to target conserved regions of either bacteria or viruses, whether ContraFect's initial product candidates will treat antibiotic-resistant infections such as MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staph aureus) and influenza, statements regarding CF-404 and related technology, and the ability of our issued patents to withstand any potential validity challenges. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on ContraFect's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond ContraFect's control, including those detailed in ContraFect's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, our ability to develop treatments for drug-resistant infectious diseases. Any forward-looking statement made by ContraFect in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, ContraFect expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

