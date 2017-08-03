Technavio's latest market research report on the global high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005790/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global high-altitude pseudo satellites market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global HAPS market will post a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. A major driver that propels the growth of the global HAPS market is the cost effectiveness of HAPS as well as their long-endurance and augmented flight range capability. Also, these platforms can be deployed rapidly. Further, unlike satellites, these platforms can be grounded for maintenance and retrofitting.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the global HAPS market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing use of advanced materials

Emerging solar technologies in aerospace industry

Rapid advancement in sensor fusion technology

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing use of advanced materials

At the stratospheric ozone layer, the operations face numerous challenges as the air at the area remains rarefied with a density of about 7% of the sea level. HAPS platforms may employ aerodynamic or aerostatic forces that can counteract the weight of the aerial platforms.

It is also indispensable to incorporate the design of such platforms with relatively advanced and lightweight materials so that the structural weight of HAPS platforms can be optimized. For instance, Google has been using various ultra-light materials for its stratospheric balloons.

Emerging solar technologies in aerospace industry

The use of renewable energy has become essential to reduce the dependence on fossil fuel gas and oil. There is a concurrent global need for cheaper and obtainable energy resources to address the growing concern over climate change. Due to its abundance, solar energy remains the best available resource, the use of which is being encouraged by governments around the world for the development of solar airplanes.

"The aviation industry accounts for around 3% of the global warming, and about 80% of the global warming is associated with CO2 emissions. Hence, there is growing pressure on the industry to reduce its overall CO2 emissions to mitigate climate change. Private entities, in collaboration with governments, are in the process to change the approach of using solar technologies with innovative solutions to maximize the absorption of solar power," says Avimanyu Basu, a lead analyst at Technavio for space research.

Rapid advancement in sensor fusion technology

"As the demand for sophisticated sensor platforms is increasingly growing within military operations, the requirement for deploying more trained professional for data parsing is also increasing. This entire process can considerably raise the operating expenses of the military agencies," says Avimanyu.

Therefore, military agencies and technology providers are focusing on adopting alternative approaches like sensor fusion technology that advocates amalgamation of an assortment of sensors supported by an integrated software that can deliver final products instead of the raw data set. In July 2015, the US DoD initiated a feasibility study for the development of multispectral sensor fusion technology with an aim to aid helicopter pilots in degraded visual environment conditions.

Browse Related Reports:

Global 3D Printing in Low-Cost Satellite Market 2017-2021

Global Spacesuit Market 2017-2021

Global Satellite Propulsion System Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005790/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com