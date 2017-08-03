BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 --Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) ("Tecnoglass" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries, today announced that the Company's board of directors has promoted Santiago Giraldo to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Giraldo will assume responsibility of the Company's global finance organization, including corporate finance, accounting, tax and SEC reporting, as well as business development initiatives.

Mr. Giraldo has served as Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Head of Investor Relations at Tecnoglass since 2016, during which time he managed all global financial and accounting activities, as well as significant investments to strengthen the Company's financial infrastructure and overall operations as a U.S. listed publicly traded company.

José Manuel Daes, Chief Executive Officer of Tecnoglass, commented, "Since joining Tecnoglass, Santiago has been instrumental in building a stronger financial department through his intricate understanding of our business and extensive financial experience. He has designed and implemented stronger internal controls, reporting protocols and accounting practices. Beyond these accomplishments, he has demonstrated his commitment to ensuring our financial organization is keeping pace with our global expansion, new product introductions and plant efficiency initiatives. We believe he is well-equipped to lead and scale a high performance finance organization as we look to extend our long track record of industry leading margins."

Mr. Giraldo joined Tecnoglass with significant financial experience, having served as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Development and Strategy at Ocensa, a subsidiary within Ecopetrol S.A., Colombia's largest publicly traded company, listed in both the New York Stock Exchange and the Colombian Stock Exchange. Prior to Ocensa, Mr. Giraldo spent four years as a Vice-President within the Corporate Bank group in Citibank Colombia and prior to that, 10 years in the United States, working with JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo within their Corporate Bank Units. Mr. Giraldo has considerable experience in capital markets, bank debt, derivatives, treasury, M&A, and equity related transactions.

Mr. Giraldo succeeded Joaquin Fernandez as Chief Financial Officer, who stepped down from that role and will continue to work within the Company as a Director of Administration and Finance for the Companies' operating subsidiaries. His decision to step down as Chief Financial Officer is not related to any issues regarding financial disclosures, accounting matters or business issues. "We appreciate Joaquin's dedicated efforts and look forward to his continued contributions to our Company as a senior member for our finance team," Mr. Daes concluded.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Tecnoglass is the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America and the second largest glass fabricator serving the United States. Headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company operates out of a 2.7 million square foot vertically-integrated, state-of-the-art manufacturing complex that provides easy access to the Americas, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. Tecnoglass supplies more than 900 customers in North, Central and South America, with the United States accounting for approximately 62% of revenues in 2016. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including the El Dorado Airport (Bogota), 50 UN Plaza (New York), Trump Plaza (Panama), Fordham University Law School (New York), Brickell City Center (Miami), and The Woodlands (Houston). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://vimeo.com/134429998.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Tecnoglass' current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Tecnoglass' business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are indicated from time to time in Tecnoglass' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Tecnoglass' financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Tecnoglass is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

