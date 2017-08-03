Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2017) - Icon Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IEX.H) ("Icon" or the "Company") announces that it received NEX conditional approval to and has today issued 950,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle an aggregate of $47,500 debt. These shares are subject to a hold period expiring four months plus a day after their date of issuance.

The settled debt included the issuance of 300,000 shares (approx. 1.2% of Icon's issued shares) to Joseph Heng, CFO and a director of Icon, to settle $15,000 debt and 300,000 shares (approx. 1.2% of Icon's issued shares) to Rob Fia, the CEO and a director of Icon, to settle $15,000 debt. Mr. Heng now owns a total of 1,870,329 shares (approx. 7.4% of Icon's issued shares) and Mr. Fia now owns a total of 4,077,812 shares (approx. 16.1% of Icon's issued shares). These debt settlements are related party transactions as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement and the shareholder approval requirement of MI 61-101.

In addition, the Company has closed a private placement and has issued 1,000,000 units for gross proceeds of $50,000. The issued securities are subject to a hold period expiring four months plus a day after the date of their issuance. The Company engaged Kingsdale Capital Markets Inc. (the "Agent") to act as the agent for the private placement. In conjunction with the closing of this financing, the Agent has received a cash commission in an amount equal to 8% of the gross proceeds raised and a total of 80,000 agent warrants representing an amount equal to 8% of the units issued under the financing, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10/share for a period of one year.

