Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Global Facilities Management Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the facilities management industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of facilities management services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The facilities management services industry is characterized by a rapidly changing landscape, with newer technologies introduced into the operations to enhance operational efficiency," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Additionally, the tightening regulatory framework is pushing suppliers to design effective strategies to minimize emissions and reduce energy consumption," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Highlights

The increase in commercial activities in the developing APAC market such as China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and Malaysia will be a key growth contributor for the market.

Buyers in the market should invite and compare bids from various potential service providers based on parameters such as financial strength, reputation, service offerings, geographical presence, and track record.

Emerging suppliers with limited subject area expertise can prove to be a challenge for the industry growth.

Facilities Management Services Pricing Trends

Guaranteed maximum pricing, time and material pricing, and fixed pricing are the key pricing models adopted by suppliers of facilities management services. SpendEdge analysts observe that the time and material pricing model is the most widely adopted, due to the significant control that the model provides over contracts and negotiations at any stage of the projects. However, since there are no fixed budgets in the model, the chances of running into cost overruns can be high.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

