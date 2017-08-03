Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal K-12 blended E-learning marketreport. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005980/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global K-12 blended e-learning market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global K-12 blended e-learning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. The global K-12 blended e-learning market is expected to show a steady growth during the forecast period. With the proliferation of e-learning and cloud-based support systems such as LMS, SIS, and other adaptive learning platforms as well as the rising incorporation of BYOD policies, schools are in a better position to implement effective blended learning models.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global K-12 blended e-learning market is highly fragmented with many regional and international players available in the market. The market is very diversified and competitive in nature with various products being offered by vendors. It is largely represented by companies such as Blackboard, Samsung, Knewton, Canvas, and Pearson. There is intense competition in the market, with major companies competing on price and service solutions.

"Due to the low cost associated with operations and high demand from consumers, many new vendors such as Allen Interactions and Aptara are entering the market. Also, there are many other prominent vendors such as NIIT, Docebo, and Ellucian. The increase in the availability of free online sources such as MOOCs has further added to the intensity of the market," says Jhansi Mary, a lead education technology research analyst from Technavio.

Vendors are trying to differentiate their products based on the solutions provided, hardware, and price to stay ahead of the competition. They are also providing additional features, and small entities are being acquired by or merged with major players.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five K-12 blended E-learning market vendors

Blackboard

Blackboard designs learning and development needs for enterprises and schools. The company caters to various segments such as K-12, higher education, enterprises, and businesses. Its solutions allow the above-mentioned segments to extend the teaching and learning to an online platform. It develops educational software and online learning tools.

Instructure

Instructure is a technology company that provides cloud-based LMS to educational institutes, companies, and other organizations. It caters to various sectors, including higher education, K-12, and the enterprise sector. The company launched Canvas, an LMS in 2011. It also launched the Canvas Network in 2012.

Pearson

Pearson is a global provider of educational materials and services. The company operates through four segments, namely North American Education, International Education, Professional, and FT group. The company has a strong geographic presence and a vast product portfolio with various offerings catering to the need of the end-users.

Promethean

Promethean believes in the effective delivery of education through the use of technology. The solutions provided by the company fuel the growth of modern classrooms. It enables the flow of dynamic, interactive content across multiple connected devices. The company has designed a student engagement solution called ClassFlow.

Samsung

Samsung offers smart education solutions to K-12 and higher education sectors. The company is one of the leading manufacturers of mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and wearable technology. It is also one of the leading providers of blended learning solutions for schools.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Self-paced Test Preparation Software Market 2017-2021

Global AR in Education Market 2017-2021

Global Smart Education Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005980/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com