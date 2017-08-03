

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) released earnings for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $27.2 million, or $0.15 per share. This was up from $26.8 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $426.1 million. This was up from $386.5 million last year.



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $27.2 Mln. vs. $26.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.15 vs. $0.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q2): $426.1 Mln vs. $386.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.2%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.71 - $1.74 Bln



