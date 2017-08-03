MILPITAS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Mobiveil, Inc., a fast growing supplier of silicon intellectual property (IP), platforms and IP-enabled design services, today announced immediate availability of its Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)-based solid state drive (SSD) development platform targeting the latest 3D NAND devices.

Additionally, Mobiveil announced its NVM Express Controller (UNEX ™) is compliant with NVMe version 1.3 and its PCI Express Controller (GPEX™) supports the Gen4 specification. Both silicon-proven controllers offer a flexible and configurable design for enterprise-, cloud- and client-class solutions used in PCIe-based SSDs.

Mobiveil's FPGA platform and IP will be demonstrated in Booth #610 during the Flash Memory Summit August 8-10 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif.

"These offerings address the challenges of Flash storage through greater speed and configurability," says Ravi Thummarukudy, chief executive officer of Mobiveil. "As a key IP supplier enabling the industry's transition to NVM Express-based Flash storage solutions, Mobiveil is fully committed to supporting the latest technology specifications targeting the latest NAND flash devices. By offering early availability, we can accelerate a designer's product development and enhance its capabilities."

Mobiveil's FPGA-based NVMe SSD platform is a fully verified Flash storage subsystem with PCI Express, DDR and ONFI/Toggle interfaces. It enables rapid development of NVMe storage for high-performance and low-power SSD solutions, allowing users to prototype their storage solutions quickly and cost effectively. Error correction is performed using ether BCH or LDPC. It includes the basic Flash Translation Layer (FTL) firmware targeting the latest 3D devices.

By supporting NVMe 1.3, the NVMe controller capabilities have been extended to handle directive types that include streams. The streams directive enables the host to indicate to the controller that the specified logical blocks in a write command are part of one group of associated data. This information can be used by an implementation to store related data in associated locations or for other performance enhancements.

The NVMe controller supports a multi-port configuration for efficient I/O virtualization and multi-path I/O and namespace sharing.

Mobiveil's silicon-proven PCI Express solution has added Gen4 support for up to 16 lanes at 16G line rate with availability of 512 bit Data path user interface. The PCI Express controller offers AXI4 interface and DMA capabilities for seamless integration into an ARM® Advanced Microcontroller Bus Architecture (AMBA®)-based system-on-chip (SoC) implementation.

Pricing for both is available upon request. Mobiveil's silicon-proven IP solutions are used by semiconductor companies worldwide to differentiate their enterprise-, cloud- and client-class storage products.

About Mobiveil, Inc.

Mobiveil is a fast-growing technology company that specializes in the development of Silicon Intellectual Property (SIP), platforms and solutions for the networking, storage and enterprise markets. It leverages decades of experience in delivering high-quality, production-proven, high-speed serial interconnect SIP cores, and custom and standard form factor hardware boards to leading semiconductor companies worldwide. For the PCI Express-based Flash Storage market, Mobiveil developed NVMStor™, a subsystem comprised of GPEX™, the PCI Express Controller, NVM Express Controller (UNEX™), Universal Memory Controller (UMMC™) and a Flash Memory Controller. Mobiveil is headquartered in Milpitas, Calif., with engineering development centers located in Chennai and Bangalore, India, and sales offices and representatives located in U.S., Europe, Israel, Japan, Taiwan and China.

Engage with Mobiveil at:

Website: www.mobiveil.com

Twitter: @Mobiveil

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/2725746/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mobiveil

For more information, contact:

Nanette Collins

Public Relations for Mobiveil

(617) 437-1822

Email Contact



