SAINT-LAURENT, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp., (TSX VENTURE: IGX)(OTCQX: IGXT), today announced that it will release its second quarter 2017 financial results after market close on August 10, 2017.

An accompanying conference call will be hosted by Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Andre Godin, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, to discuss the results and provide a business update. Details of the conference call and webcast are below:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2017 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Conference dial-in: (833) 231-8269 International dial-in: (647) 689-4114 Conference ID: 59247348

Webcast Registration: Click here

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's website, www.intelgenx.com, under "Investor Relations".

About IntelGenx:

Established in 2003, IntelGenx is a leading oral drug delivery company primarily focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm™ technology platform.

IntelGenx' highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx' state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, established for the VersaFilm™ technology platform, supports lab-scale to pilot and commercial-scale production, offering full service capabilities to its clients. More information about the company can be found at www.intelgenx.com.

