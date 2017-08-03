

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synaptics Inc (SYNA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $41.4 million, or $1.18 per share. This was higher than $17.3 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 31.7% to $426.5 million. This was up from $323.9 million last year.



Synaptics Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $41.4 Mln. vs. $17.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 139.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.18 vs. $0.46 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 156.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q4): $426.5 Mln vs. $323.9 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 31.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX