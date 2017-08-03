

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viacom Inc. (VIAB) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $471 million, or $1.17 per share. This was higher than $419 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $3.36 billion. This was up from $3.11 billion last year.



Viacom Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $471 Mln. vs. $419 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.4% -EPS (Q3): $1.17 vs. $1.05 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q3): $3.36 Bln vs. $3.11 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.0%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX