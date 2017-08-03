

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) announced, for 2017, the company now expects non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.94, and net revenues of $6.40 billion. For the third-quarter, the company expects non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.34, and net revenues of $1.39 billion.



For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, on a non-GAAP (redefined) basis, Activision Blizzard's earnings per share were $0.55, compared with $0.45 for the second quarter of 2016, an increase of 22%. Net revenues in accordance with GAAP were $1.63 billion, as compared with $1.57 billion for the second quarter of 2016, an increase of 4%.



