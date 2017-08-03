Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Global IT Consulting Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the professional services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of IT consulting services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"Businesses looking to reduce operational costs and increase IT efficiencies are the key buyers of IT consulting services," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Currently, a large-scale offshoring of IT consulting services is taking place in the market, with IT giants moving their operations to India, the Philippines, and China," added Angad.

Report Insights

The increasing shift towards the cloud, which requires specialized IT consultants to implement and support the infrastructure is an important growth contributor.

Buyers need to clearly define their requirements pertaining to the services, the preferred pricing model, and set a phase-wise timeline for projects in order to avoid cost overruns and delays.

The correct integration of procured processes with organizational infrastructure is crucial for buyers in order to ensure the efficacy of IT consulting services.

IT Consulting Service Pricing Trends

The three important pricing models provided by IT consulting service providers include fixed pricing, FTE-based pricing, and performance-based pricing. SpendEdge analysts identify the performance-based pricing model as the one with the most promise in the coming years due to its alignment with the interests of both the buyers and service providers. This pricing model enhances the quality of the services provided and eliminates hidden costs.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

