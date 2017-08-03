

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $418 million, or $0.55 per share. This was up from $341 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $1.63 billion. This was up from $1.57 billion last year.



Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $418 Mln. vs. $341 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.55 vs. $0.45 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.2% -Revenue (Q2): $1.63 Bln vs. $1.57 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.34 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.385 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.94 Full year revenue guidance: $6.40 Bln



