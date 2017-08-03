Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2017) - Curlew Lake Resources Inc. (CWQ.H) announces that Robert Cheney has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company, taking the place of Harold Noyes who has resigned. The Company thanks Mr. Noyes for his service as a director of the Company over the past five years.

Mr. Cheney is a 59-year-old private investor and entrepreneur based in Hong Kong for over 20 years. He is a graduate of SFU and UBC Law School, and previously practiced corporate law with qualifications in British Columbia, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Mr. Cheney has been involved in fundraising and strategic development for several start-up ventures and brings a wide-range of business expertise to the Company's Board of Directors.

For clarification, the Company's Officers and Directors are now comprised as follows:

Jurgen Wolf, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Christopher Cherry, Chief Financial Officer and Director

Len Werden, Director

Robert Cheney, Director

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

SIGNED: "Christopher Cherry"

Christopher Cherry, CFO

For more information contact:

Christopher Cherry, Chief Financial Officer and Director

Tel: (604) 718-2800 (ext. 314)

For additional information or to be added to the corporate mailing list please visit the following page: http://www.curlew-lake.com/curlew/contactus.html.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.