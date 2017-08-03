

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - 51job Inc. (JOBS) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled RMB207.24 million, or RMB3.34 per share. This was up from RMB189.31 million, or RMB3.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.3% to RMB673.17 million. This was up from RMB559.75 million last year.



51job Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB207.24 Mln. vs. RMB189.31 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.5% -EPS (Q2): RMB3.34 vs. RMB3.19 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.7% -Revenue (Q2): RMB673.17 Mln vs. RMB559.75 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: RMB685 - RMB705 Mln



