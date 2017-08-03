SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the largest gathering of policy, technology and market leaders in energy storage, announces that it will host the world's first international delegation (see VIP delegate list below) dedicated to the collaborative pursuit and implementation of energy storage on a global scale. The new "Global Grid Transformation" Track will feature more than 100 international market makers, utility executives and policy makers from 26 countries to share best practices, develop plans to accelerate progress and establish a peer-group network of energy storage champions worldwide.
"Grid transformation will only happen through the vision and leadership of key local champions. We've been working for years to realize this level of international collaboration," said Janice Lin, ESNA Co-Founder and Conference Chair.
"Our inaugural Global Grid Transformation Program is a huge first step toward realizing the benefits of energy storage on a global scale. ESNA, this year, has become a platform to accelerate these leaders' efforts by building a network of co-collaborators working together for transformational change."
On August 10, the Global Grid Transformation Track will feature a keynote session, "Building Bridges: California-Mexico Collaboration on Transforming Energy Markets," followed by focused grid transformation programming including three concurrent roundtable discussions with industry leaders and regulators, grid operators and government leaders from Australia, China and Mexico, along with invited industry and public-sector participants from throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Representatives from the U.S., Australia, Canada, Germany, India and China will also provide market updates at the World of Energy Storage Global Showcase on the Expo floor stage on August 9.
About Energy Storage North America
Energy Storage North America (ESNA) is the largest conference, exhibition and networking event for the North American energy storage industry. ESNA is produced by Strategen Consulting and Messe Dusseldorf North America, and is part of the larger World of Energy Storage events happening in Europe, India, China and Japan. Now in its fifth year, ESNA connects developers, energy users, utilities and policymakers to advance understanding and deployment of energy storage, and ultimately build a cleaner, more affordable and more resilient grid. ESNA 2017 will take place August 8-10 in San Diego, California. www.esnaexpo.com.
Facebook. LinkedIn. Twitter.
List of confirmed and invited VIP delegates:
Mexico Roundtable (Room 26AB)
Alberto Cortes, Advisor to Commissioner Madrigal Martinez CRE
Alejandro Chanona Robles, Chief of Staff to CRE President Alcocer
Angelina Galeteva, Director, California ISO Board of Directors
Carlos Ortiz Gómez, Director General for Research, Technology and Human Capital Development, SENER
Chris Lee, Representative, Hawaii State Legislature
Claudia Salgado, Commercial Specialist, U.S. Department of Commerce
Daniel Zolnikov, Montana State Representative, Chair of the Energy and Technology Committee
David Hochschild, Commissioner, California Energy Commission
Ed Randolph, Director, Energy Division, California Public Utilities Commission
Eduardo Delgadillo, Director of Energy Investment and Projects, Jalisco Ministry of Economic Development
Emilio Camacho, Chief of Staff to Commissioner Hochschild, California Energy Commission
Fausto Membrillo, Corporate Director of Commercial Businesses, Director Corporativo Negocios Comerciales (CFE)
Giovanni Bertolini, Head of Business Development North and Central America, Thermal Generation, ENEL
Glen Roberts, Director, Commercial Service Central California, U.S. Department of Commerce
Graham Morin, Energy Storage, GE Grid Solutions
Greg Callman, Director of Global Business Development, Tesla
Gregg Patterson, CEO, Demand Energy
Guillermo García Alcocer, President Commissioner, CRE
Gustavo Giraldo, Commercial & Regulatory Director, AES Mexico/EnerAB
Hector Hernandez, Secretary General, Mexico National Association of Solar Energy (ANES)
Hermann Tribukait, Ambassador to North America, Mexico Energy R&D Funds, SENER
Janice Lin, CEO, Strategen Consulting; Chair, ESNA
Jose Celis, President, Mexico City Region, Mexico National Association of Solar Energy (ANES)
Josh Gerber, 33N, formerly with SDG&E
Josh Minnix, GE Power Services
Keith Casey, Vice President, Market and Infrastructure Development, California ISO
Manal Yamout, Vice President of Policy, Advanced Microgrid Solutions (AMS)
Marcelino Madrigal Martinez, Dr., Commissioner, CRE
Marcos Valenzuela, Director of Market Administration, CENACE
Michael Rosenfeld, Vice Consul - Senior Advisor, Energy, Environment & Infrastructure, Dept. for International Trade, British Consulate-General, Los Angeles
Nancy Skinner*, Senator, California State Senate
Neetika Sathe, Director, Emerging Technologies, Alectra Energy Solutions
Pablo Barrague, Market Development Manager, AES Energy Storage
Sergio Alcalde Delgado, CEO, Fortius
Sergio Corona, President of the College of Engineers, State of Jalisco
Sergio Luna Quiroz
Sergio Medina, Dr, Director General, Jalisco Energy Agency
Shannon Fraser, Senior International Trade Specialist, U.S. Commercial Service - San Jose/Silicon Valley
Timothy Effio, Market Director, Latin America, AES
Trina Martynowicz, Technology & Partnerships Office, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 9
Australia Roundtable (Room 25B)
Amy Kean, Renewable Energy Advocate, NSW Government -- by video & audio bridge
Andres Pacheco, Manager of Business Development, Tesla
Brian Asparro, COO, Demand Energy
Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc.
Catherine Moore, General Manager, US, Polyglot Group
Craig Chambers, Executive General Manager - Strategy, Portfolio and Innovation at Energy Queensland -- By audio bridge
Dan Sturrock, Investment Director, Australian Renewable Energy Agency -- By audio bridge
David Camerlengo, Trade & Investment Commissioner of North America, Trade & Investment Queensland -- By audio bridge
David Grabau, Senior Investment Specialist, Resources and Energy, Austrade
David J.A. Post, Head of Business Development Global Thermal Generation, ENEL
Diane Fellman, California Public Utilities Commission
Don McPhail, Energy Queensland -- By audio bridge
Doug Staker, VP Global Business & Market Development, Demand Energy
Glenn Platt, Director, Electricity Grids & Networks, CSIRO
Heather Sanders, Principal Manager, Electric System Planning Strategy and Engagement, Southern California Edison
Ivor Frischknecht, CEO, Australian Renewable Energy Agency -- By audio bridge
Jan Rieche, Global Head of Renewable Energy & Infrastructure, Polyglot Group
Jeff Damron, Vice President, Sales, Demand Energy
Jesse Bryson, Vice President & Head of Global Market Development, Advanced Microgrid Solutions (AMS)
Jeremy Whaley, Chartered Electrical and Electronics Engineer, Horizon Power -- By audio bridge
John Bradley, Chief Executive Officer, Energy Networks Australia -- By audio bridge
John Theunissen, Director Smart Networks, SB AusNet -- By audio bridge
Jonathan Hart, SGIP Program Manager, Center for Sustainable Energy
Jon Wellinghoff, former Chair, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
Joseph Heinzmann, Senior Product Manager, Battery Hybrid Electric Gas Turbines, GE Power Services
Karen Buckman, Opportunity Specialist - NextGen New Products & Solutions, Energy Australia
Kris Funston, Senior Director, Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) -- by video & audio bridge
Lorenzo Kristov, Principal, Market Infrastructure & Policy, California ISO
Mark Higgins, COO, Strategen Consulting
Mark Knight, PNNL -- By audio bridge
Mark Paterson, General Manager Consumer Energy, Horizon Power -- By audio bridge
Martijn Wilder AM, Chair, Australian Renewable Energy Agency & Director, and Chair, Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) -- by video & audio bridge
Mary Hendriks, Industry Executive, Australian Energy Storage Alliance -- By audio bridge
Mirko Molinari, General Manager, Digital Grid, Grid Solutions, GE Energy Connections
Paulette Jordan, Representative, Idaho State Legislature
Praveen Kathpal, Vice President, AES Energy Storage
Richard Schoenemann, Director, Sunverge Energy Inc. -- By audio bridge
Sam Hollis, Vice Consul, Energy, Environment & Infrastructure, Department for International Trade, British Consulate-General, Chicago
Sam Staples, Australian Energy Storage Alliance
Sandra Collazo, Senior International Trade Specialist, U.S. Department of Commerce
Steven Martin, Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, GE
Suzanne Falvi, Senior Director, Market Development, Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) -- by video & audio bridge
Tom Butler, Clean Energy Council -- By audio bridge
China Roundtable (Room 25C)
Angie An, Energy Research Institute, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
Ashley Wilson, International Trade Specialist, U.S. Commercial Service Oklahoma
Cong Wang, Creative Director, Meat House Design Group
Daixin Li, Director of Research, China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA)
Fan Dai, Special Advisor to the Governor, Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr.
Graham Morin, North American Sales Manager, GE Grid Solutions
Heng Jie Tan, Regional Director, Singapore Economic Development Board
James Marshall, Market Development Analyst, AES
Jeff Morris, Representative, Washington House of Representatives, and Principal, Energy Horizon Corp.
Jim Stover, Vice President of Business Development, Puneng Century Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
Rick Cutright, Director of Product Management for GE Energy Storage Systems
Johnson Yu, Chairman and Founder, China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA)
Keoni Almeida, Manager, Stakeholder & Industry Affairs, California ISO
Lon Huber, Director Strategen Consulting
Nick Chaset, CEO, East Bay Community Energy, former Chief of Staff to President Picker, CPUC
Patrick McCormick*, Chief Counsel, US Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources
Phillip Nicholson MBE, Electrical Networks Specialist, Renewable Energy Team, Department for International Trade, UK
Rod Hirsch, Director, Oakland Export Assistance Center, U.S. Commercial Services
Sachu Constantine, Center for Sustainable Energy
Sager Farraj, Power Engineering Manager at Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP)
Shiqun Zhang, Deputy Manager of International Business, Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.
Tom Stepien, CEO, Primus Power
Vipin Kakkar, Director of Strategic Utility Accounts, General Electric Grid Solutions
Xianzhang Wu, Chief Engineer, Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.
Xiaokang Lai, Former Director, China Electric Power Research Institute
Zhen Li, Director of Government Relations, China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA)
Zhonglan Yu, General Manager, Beijing Kinglong New Energy Technology Co., Ltd
Luncheon VIPs not listed above:
Imre Gyuk, Dr., Energy Storage Program Manager, U.S. Department of Energy
Michael Herbert, Energy Storage Policy Coordinator, FERC
Ellen Anderson, Executive Director, Energy Transition Lab, University of Minnesota
Paul Albertus, Program Director, ARPA-E, US Department of Energy
*Asterisks indicate invited members, yet to be confirmed.
Bolded names indicate high profile delegates.
Media Contacts:
Elisabeth Maragoula
Strategen Consulting
Email Contact
415.521.4473
Courtney Scott
Trevi Communications for ESNA
Email Contact
978.750.0333