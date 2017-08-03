SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the largest gathering of policy, technology and market leaders in energy storage, announces that it will host the world's first international delegation (see VIP delegate list below) dedicated to the collaborative pursuit and implementation of energy storage on a global scale. The new "Global Grid Transformation" Track will feature more than 100 international market makers, utility executives and policy makers from 26 countries to share best practices, develop plans to accelerate progress and establish a peer-group network of energy storage champions worldwide.

"Grid transformation will only happen through the vision and leadership of key local champions. We've been working for years to realize this level of international collaboration," said Janice Lin, ESNA Co-Founder and Conference Chair.

"Our inaugural Global Grid Transformation Program is a huge first step toward realizing the benefits of energy storage on a global scale. ESNA, this year, has become a platform to accelerate these leaders' efforts by building a network of co-collaborators working together for transformational change."

On August 10, the Global Grid Transformation Track will feature a keynote session, "Building Bridges: California-Mexico Collaboration on Transforming Energy Markets," followed by focused grid transformation programming including three concurrent roundtable discussions with industry leaders and regulators, grid operators and government leaders from Australia, China and Mexico, along with invited industry and public-sector participants from throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Representatives from the U.S., Australia, Canada, Germany, India and China will also provide market updates at the World of Energy Storage Global Showcase on the Expo floor stage on August 9.

About Energy Storage North America

Energy Storage North America (ESNA) is the largest conference, exhibition and networking event for the North American energy storage industry. ESNA is produced by Strategen Consulting and Messe Dusseldorf North America, and is part of the larger World of Energy Storage events happening in Europe, India, China and Japan. Now in its fifth year, ESNA connects developers, energy users, utilities and policymakers to advance understanding and deployment of energy storage, and ultimately build a cleaner, more affordable and more resilient grid. ESNA 2017 will take place August 8-10 in San Diego, California. www.esnaexpo.com.

List of confirmed and invited VIP delegates:

Mexico Roundtable (Room 26AB)

Alberto Cortes, Advisor to Commissioner Madrigal Martinez CRE

Alejandro Chanona Robles, Chief of Staff to CRE President Alcocer

Angelina Galeteva, Director, California ISO Board of Directors

Carlos Ortiz Gómez, Director General for Research, Technology and Human Capital Development, SENER

Chris Lee, Representative, Hawaii State Legislature

Claudia Salgado, Commercial Specialist, U.S. Department of Commerce

Daniel Zolnikov, Montana State Representative, Chair of the Energy and Technology Committee

David Hochschild, Commissioner, California Energy Commission

Ed Randolph, Director, Energy Division, California Public Utilities Commission

Eduardo Delgadillo, Director of Energy Investment and Projects, Jalisco Ministry of Economic Development

Emilio Camacho, Chief of Staff to Commissioner Hochschild, California Energy Commission

Fausto Membrillo, Corporate Director of Commercial Businesses, Director Corporativo Negocios Comerciales (CFE)

Giovanni Bertolini, Head of Business Development North and Central America, Thermal Generation, ENEL

Glen Roberts, Director, Commercial Service Central California, U.S. Department of Commerce

Graham Morin, Energy Storage, GE Grid Solutions

Greg Callman, Director of Global Business Development, Tesla

Gregg Patterson, CEO, Demand Energy

Guillermo García Alcocer, President Commissioner, CRE

Gustavo Giraldo, Commercial & Regulatory Director, AES Mexico/EnerAB

Hector Hernandez, Secretary General, Mexico National Association of Solar Energy (ANES)

Hermann Tribukait, Ambassador to North America, Mexico Energy R&D Funds, SENER

Janice Lin, CEO, Strategen Consulting; Chair, ESNA

Jose Celis, President, Mexico City Region, Mexico National Association of Solar Energy (ANES)

Josh Gerber, 33N, formerly with SDG&E

Josh Minnix, GE Power Services

Keith Casey, Vice President, Market and Infrastructure Development, California ISO

Manal Yamout, Vice President of Policy, Advanced Microgrid Solutions (AMS)

Marcelino Madrigal Martinez, Dr., Commissioner, CRE

Marcos Valenzuela, Director of Market Administration, CENACE

Michael Rosenfeld, Vice Consul - Senior Advisor, Energy, Environment & Infrastructure, Dept. for International Trade, British Consulate-General, Los Angeles

Nancy Skinner*, Senator, California State Senate

Neetika Sathe, Director, Emerging Technologies, Alectra Energy Solutions

Pablo Barrague, Market Development Manager, AES Energy Storage

Sergio Alcalde Delgado, CEO, Fortius

Sergio Corona, President of the College of Engineers, State of Jalisco

Sergio Luna Quiroz

Sergio Medina, Dr, Director General, Jalisco Energy Agency

Shannon Fraser, Senior International Trade Specialist, U.S. Commercial Service - San Jose/Silicon Valley

Timothy Effio, Market Director, Latin America, AES

Trina Martynowicz, Technology & Partnerships Office, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 9

Australia Roundtable (Room 25B)

Amy Kean, Renewable Energy Advocate, NSW Government -- by video & audio bridge

Andres Pacheco, Manager of Business Development, Tesla

Brian Asparro, COO, Demand Energy

Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc.

Catherine Moore, General Manager, US, Polyglot Group

Craig Chambers, Executive General Manager - Strategy, Portfolio and Innovation at Energy Queensland -- By audio bridge

Dan Sturrock, Investment Director, Australian Renewable Energy Agency -- By audio bridge

David Camerlengo, Trade & Investment Commissioner of North America, Trade & Investment Queensland -- By audio bridge

David Grabau, Senior Investment Specialist, Resources and Energy, Austrade

David J.A. Post, Head of Business Development Global Thermal Generation, ENEL

Diane Fellman, California Public Utilities Commission

Don McPhail, Energy Queensland -- By audio bridge

Doug Staker, VP Global Business & Market Development, Demand Energy

Glenn Platt, Director, Electricity Grids & Networks, CSIRO

Heather Sanders, Principal Manager, Electric System Planning Strategy and Engagement, Southern California Edison

Ivor Frischknecht, CEO, Australian Renewable Energy Agency -- By audio bridge

Jan Rieche, Global Head of Renewable Energy & Infrastructure, Polyglot Group

Jeff Damron, Vice President, Sales, Demand Energy

Jesse Bryson, Vice President & Head of Global Market Development, Advanced Microgrid Solutions (AMS)

Jeremy Whaley, Chartered Electrical and Electronics Engineer, Horizon Power -- By audio bridge

John Bradley, Chief Executive Officer, Energy Networks Australia -- By audio bridge

John Theunissen, Director Smart Networks, SB AusNet -- By audio bridge

Jonathan Hart, SGIP Program Manager, Center for Sustainable Energy

Jon Wellinghoff, former Chair, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Joseph Heinzmann, Senior Product Manager, Battery Hybrid Electric Gas Turbines, GE Power Services

Karen Buckman, Opportunity Specialist - NextGen New Products & Solutions, Energy Australia

Kris Funston, Senior Director, Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) -- by video & audio bridge

Lorenzo Kristov, Principal, Market Infrastructure & Policy, California ISO

Mark Higgins, COO, Strategen Consulting

Mark Knight, PNNL -- By audio bridge

Mark Paterson, General Manager Consumer Energy, Horizon Power -- By audio bridge

Martijn Wilder AM, Chair, Australian Renewable Energy Agency & Director, and Chair, Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) -- by video & audio bridge

Mary Hendriks, Industry Executive, Australian Energy Storage Alliance -- By audio bridge

Mirko Molinari, General Manager, Digital Grid, Grid Solutions, GE Energy Connections

Paulette Jordan, Representative, Idaho State Legislature

Praveen Kathpal, Vice President, AES Energy Storage

Richard Schoenemann, Director, Sunverge Energy Inc. -- By audio bridge

Sam Hollis, Vice Consul, Energy, Environment & Infrastructure, Department for International Trade, British Consulate-General, Chicago

Sam Staples, Australian Energy Storage Alliance

Sandra Collazo, Senior International Trade Specialist, U.S. Department of Commerce

Steven Martin, Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, GE

Suzanne Falvi, Senior Director, Market Development, Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) -- by video & audio bridge

Tom Butler, Clean Energy Council -- By audio bridge

China Roundtable (Room 25C)

Angie An, Energy Research Institute, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)

Ashley Wilson, International Trade Specialist, U.S. Commercial Service Oklahoma

Cong Wang, Creative Director, Meat House Design Group

Daixin Li, Director of Research, China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA)

Fan Dai, Special Advisor to the Governor, Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr.

Graham Morin, North American Sales Manager, GE Grid Solutions

Heng Jie Tan, Regional Director, Singapore Economic Development Board

James Marshall, Market Development Analyst, AES

Jeff Morris, Representative, Washington House of Representatives, and Principal, Energy Horizon Corp.

Jim Stover, Vice President of Business Development, Puneng Century Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Rick Cutright, Director of Product Management for GE Energy Storage Systems

Johnson Yu, Chairman and Founder, China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA)

Keoni Almeida, Manager, Stakeholder & Industry Affairs, California ISO

Lon Huber, Director Strategen Consulting

Nick Chaset, CEO, East Bay Community Energy, former Chief of Staff to President Picker, CPUC

Patrick McCormick*, Chief Counsel, US Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources

Phillip Nicholson MBE, Electrical Networks Specialist, Renewable Energy Team, Department for International Trade, UK

Rod Hirsch, Director, Oakland Export Assistance Center, U.S. Commercial Services

Sachu Constantine, Center for Sustainable Energy

Sager Farraj, Power Engineering Manager at Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP)

Shiqun Zhang, Deputy Manager of International Business, Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.

Tom Stepien, CEO, Primus Power

Vipin Kakkar, Director of Strategic Utility Accounts, General Electric Grid Solutions

Xianzhang Wu, Chief Engineer, Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.

Xiaokang Lai, Former Director, China Electric Power Research Institute

Zhen Li, Director of Government Relations, China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA)

Zhonglan Yu, General Manager, Beijing Kinglong New Energy Technology Co., Ltd

Luncheon VIPs not listed above:

Imre Gyuk, Dr., Energy Storage Program Manager, U.S. Department of Energy

Michael Herbert, Energy Storage Policy Coordinator, FERC

Ellen Anderson, Executive Director, Energy Transition Lab, University of Minnesota

Paul Albertus, Program Director, ARPA-E, US Department of Energy

*Asterisks indicate invited members, yet to be confirmed.

Bolded names indicate high profile delegates.

