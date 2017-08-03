Bexil Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2017 / Bexil Corporation (OTC PINK: BXLC) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017.

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, Bexil recorded net income attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $0.4 million or $0.43 per share, compared to a net loss attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $0.2 million or $0.18 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2016.

For the six months ended June 30, 2017, Bexil recorded net income attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $0.7 million or $0.78 per share compared to a net income attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $0.1 million or $0.09 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2016.

The Company's book value per share attributable to Bexil shareholders at June 30, 2017 was $20.52, based on shareholders' equity attributable to Bexil shareholders of $18,387,790 and 895,903 shares issued and outstanding.

The Company's unaudited balance sheet, statements of comprehensive loss, and statements of cash flows as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2017 are appended to the copy of this press release on www.Bexil.com.

About Bexil Corporation

Bexil is a holding company engaged through subsidiaries in investment management and securities trading as a market intermediary. To learn more about Bexil, including Rule 15c2-11 information, please visit www.Bexil.com.

Safe Harbor Note

This release contains certain 'forward looking statements' made pursuant to the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bexil, which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and other factors, together with all of the other information included in the Company's Annual Report, at http://www.bexil.com/cautionary-language.html, and similar information. The forward looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

The Company views book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, as an important indicator of financial performance. Presented in conjunction with other financial information, the combined presentation can enhance an investor's understanding of the Company's underlying financial condition and results from operations. The definition of book value as presented in this press release is shareholders' equity attributable to Bexil shareholders divided by currently issued and outstanding shares.

Contact:

Thomas O'Malley

Chief Financial Officer

1-212-785-0900, ext. 267

tomalley@bexil.com

www.Bexil.com

SOURCE: Bexil Corporation