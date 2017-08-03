

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) announced earnings for second quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $19.0 million, or $0.57 per share. This was down from $27.1 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $1.26 billion. This was up from $1.21 billion last year.



YRC Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $19.0 Mln. vs. $27.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -29.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.57 vs. $0.83 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -31.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q2): $1.26 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.1%



