

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regency Centers Corp. (REG) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $158.2 million, or $0.93 per share. This was up from $81.0 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Regency Centers Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $158.2 Mln. vs. $81.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 95.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.93 vs. $0.82 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.62 - $3.68



