

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Friday release June figures for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Sales are expected to add 0.2 percent on month after rising 0.6 percent in May. For the second quarter of 2017, sales are called higher by 1.2 percent after gaining 0.1 percent in the three months prior.



Also, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release its statement on monetary policy.



Japan will provide June figures for real and labor cash earnings. Real cash earnings are expected to add 0.1 percent on year following the flat reading in May. Labor cash earnings are called higher by an annual 0.5 percent after rising 0.6 percent in the previous month.



Indonesia will release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product; in the previous three months, GDP contracted 0.34 percent on quarter and gained 5.01 percent on year.



Malaysia will see June figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were worth 73.9 billion ringgit and exports were at 79.4 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 5.5 billion ringgit.



