

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $94.3 million, or $0.41 per share. This was higher than $83.9 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $765.3 million. This was up from $754.6 million last year.



Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $94.3 Mln. vs. $83.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.41 vs. $0.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q2): $765.3 Mln vs. $754.6 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.92 - $2.06



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX