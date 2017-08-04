

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corp. (FDX) Thursday said it will not apply Holiday season surcharges for most of its packages.



The company plans to charge surcharges only for packages that require additional handling or are oversized or unauthorized.



The Holiday season surcharge will be effective November 20, 2017, through December 24, 2017. FedEx Express and FedEx Ground in the U.S. and Canada will increase the surcharge during this period for additional handling by $3 per package, for oversize goods by $25 per package, and for unauthorized shipments by $300 per package.



'To support our millions of loyal small business customers and consumers shipping holiday gifts at FedEx Office and FedEx Onsite locations, FedEx will not apply holiday season surcharges except for packages that are oversized, unauthorized or require additional handling,' said Patrick Fitzgerald, senior vice president, Integrated Marketing and Communications, FedEx.



FedEx' announcement comes just two months after its main rival UPS announced it plans to apply surcharges for package delivery during Black Friday and the holidays.



UPS said parcels delivered to residences, as well as large packages and those exceeding system weight limits, would face surcharges of up to 97 cents for two-day air services to residential addresses from December 17-23.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX