sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
1,952 Euro		+0,044
+2,31 %
WKN: A0HNLY ISIN: US38500T1016 Ticker-Symbol: G1P 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,87
1,894
03.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC1,952+2,31 %