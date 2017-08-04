

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, retreating almost 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index rests just above the 3,270-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, ahead of the FOMC rate decision later today. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the properties, insurance and oil companies.



For the day, the index slid 12.13 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 3,272.93 after trading between 3,262.16 and 3,293.37. The Shenzhen Composite Index eased 0.10 points or 0.01 percent to end at 1,869.21.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.79 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.25 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.70 percent, Vanke skidded 1.99 percent, Gemdale fell 0.34 percent, PetroChina dipped 0.37 percent and China Life tumbled 1.66 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is mostly soft as stocks showed a lack of direction on Thursday, although the Dow climbed to another new record closing high.



The Dow added 9.86 points or 0.1 percent to 22,026.10, while the NASDAQ fell 22.30 points or 0.4 percent to 6,340.34 and the S&P dipped 5.41 points or 0.2 percent to 2,472.16.



Traders seemed reluctant to make moves ahead of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report - which is expected to show employment climbed by 183,000 jobs in July. The jobless rate is called at 4.3 percent.



In economic news, the Labor Department saw a modest decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended July 29th. Also, the Commerce Department noted a substantial increase in factory orders in June.



Overseas, the Bank of England kept its record low interest rate unchanged in a split vote and maintained the size of monetary stimulus.



Crude oil futures edged lower Thursday, having failed to hold the $50 a barrel mark after hitting to eight-week highs. WTI light sweet crude oil futures settled down 1.1 percent at $49.03/bbl.



