

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) and Mazda Motor Corp. are expected to announce Friday plans to build a $1.6 billion assembly plant in the U.S. that would create 4,000 jobs and be up and running by 2021, the wall street journal reported citing to a person familiar with the matter.



The new factory's location hasn't been decided. Once built, it would produce 300,000 vehicles a year with half being the Toyota Corolla and the rest an unspecified Mazda model, the report said.



The report indicated that two Japanese car makers also will form a joint venture to co-develop electric vehicles, safety features and connected-car technologies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX