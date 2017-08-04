

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Corp. announced that Toshiba Memory Corp. or TMC, a wholly-owned subsidiary that manufactures Flash memory, will unilaterally invest in manufacturing equipment for the Fab 6 clean room at Yokkaichi Operations.



Toshiba Memory will invest about 195 billion yen in Fab 6 in FY2017, covering the installation of manufacturing equipment for 96-layer BiCS FLASH memory in the Phase-1 clean room, and the construction of Phase-2. TMC calculates that proceeding unilaterally with the installation of manufacturing equipment in Fab 6 will require it to increase its funding by 15 billion yen against its initial estimate. Installation is expected to begin as early as December, 2017.



Demand for TMC's next generation BiCS memory devices is expected to increase significantly due to growing demand for enterprise SSDs in datacenters, SSDs for PCs, and memory for smartphones; TMC expects this strong market growth to continue in 2018.



TMC's investment timing will position it to capture this growth and to expand its business.



TMC intends to increase the output of 3D NAND at Yokkaichi to about 90% of its capacity in 2018, and will continue to make timely investments to expand operations.



Separately, Toshiba Memory Corp., a subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation, said that it has resumed allowing Western Digital Corporation to access information existing prior to June 28, 2017 on certain Toshiba databases and networks.



The decision does not require Toshiba to provide access to Toshiba's or TMC's proprietary information. Toshiba and TMC are also not obligated to provide access to information created after June 28, 2017.



This resumption is based on a decision by the California Court of Appeal in San Francisco.



This decision does not dismiss Toshiba's underlying appeal, but covers the resumption of Western Digital access to certain information while that appeal is being decided.



