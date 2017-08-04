

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is losing on Friday, with a stronger yen and news that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 elections is intensifying dampening investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 76.27 points or 0.38 percent to 19,952.99, off a low of 19,949.79 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic is down 0.2 percent, Sony is declining 0.4 percent and Canon is losing almost 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.3 percent, while Honda is down almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are declining almost 1 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum Exploration are losing more than 1 percent each.



Among the other major gainers, Suzuki Motor is rising almost 8 percent, Mazda Motor is gaining 5 percent and Terumo Corp. is up more than 4 percent.



On the flip side, Kirin Holdings is down more than 4 percent, while Tokuyama Corp. and Sapporo Holdings are losing almost 4 percent each.



On the economic front, Japan will provide June figures for real and labor cash earnings today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 110 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday, extending the lackluster performance seen in the previous session. Traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



While the Dow inched up 9.86 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 22,026.10, the Nasdaq fell 22.30 points or 0.4 percent to 6,340.34 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.41 points or 0.2 percent to 2,472.16.



The major European markets also turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent.



Crude oil futures edged lower Thursday, having failed to hold the $50 a barrel mark after jumping to 8-week highs. WTI light sweet crude oil futures settled down $0.56 or 1.1 percent at $49.03 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX